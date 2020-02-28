Texas A&M's Madubuike Eager To Impress Teams At NFL Combine

COLLEGE STATION — Sometimes good isn't good enough. Never tell that to Justin Madubuike.

The former Texas A & M defensive lineman is one of the hundreds of players hoping for a shot at the NFL. As Saturday approaches, Madubuike has done the necessary work to give himself a better chance to be selected in Las Vegas this April.

Confidence is vital for any player to sell themselves with dozens of scouts asking questions. Madubuike? Cross the self-confidence attribute right off the table.

“I’ll say I’m a three tech but I’m very flexible,” Madubuike said Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “I can play any position on the defensive line."

A two-year starter for the Ags, Madubuike was herald for his ability to add pressure to any backfield. During his sophomore season, the Dallas native tallied 5,5 sacks while meeting the running back behind the line 10.5 times.

The following season? Same number of sacks but tack on another tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

Although the narrative of pressure comes from the edge, Madubuike is certain the trenches collapsing ultimately makes the quarterback flinch into creating a mistake. Those from within cause the signal-caller to sin.

“It’s always up to an interior player to put great pressure on the quarterback, I take pride in that, and I always try to work on that and even get better,” Madubuike said. “I have a lot of work to do but I’m willing to put my head down and put my left foot forward and keep on working.”

Madubuike declared for the NFL Draft in December via Twitter following A & M's 7-5 regular season outlook. In his final season, he would finish with 42 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception during the Southwest Classic. He would not suit up for the team's 24-21 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

The time away from College Station allowed Madubuike to better prepare for his week in Indianapolis. Weighing in at 320 during the regular season, the defensive tackle slimmed down to better fit the asking needs of scouts to play multiple roles on a defensive line.

“I’m definitely not one of the heaviest guys,” Madubuike said. “I’m talking about quick and powerful and strong, bring great pressure on the quarterback by the way I play.

“Right now scouts are asking me questions and trying to get to know me as a person, trying to check out my character and how I react to things. They’re not telling me anything about football right now.”

Versatility could be the name for Madubuike's skillset among his days at Kyle Field. Under the direction of Mike Elko, he would take reps at multiple holes across the line, forcing his way into closed gaps.

Madubuike can recall play up to four different locations across the playing field. It didn't matter where he lined up to find his target — ball moves, so does the 300-plus pounder.

Said Madubuike: “I’ll start down but he’ll put me at defensive end. Sometimes he put me at a nose. Sometimes he put me at a 2i, a 4i, a three. I just feel comfortable playing throughout the whole defensive front.”

The NFL Combine could be the start of multiple franchises to see if the former 12th Man is a fit for their future. Several scouts believe he would fit towards the end of the first round with a team such as Seattle.

The question stands, where do you play him? Ask the same question to the prospect; he has the simple answer — play him, let the rest of his work decide.

“There’s not one position that he didn’t put me at and I believe that I played well in all of those positions," Madubuike said of his college days. "I believe that any team that takes me I’ll be flexible in playing any position they want me to.”