Was Texas A&M's 2025 Season a Success or Failure?

Texas A&M is now looking forward to the 2026 College Football season. After a lackluster ending to the season, Texas A&M's 2025 campaign is an afterthought to the minds assessing success.

The cycle of life and college football goes hand in hand. Standard sets the bar higher every year and the trajectory of a program needs to ascend at the same rate. In life, no matter what is achieved, the human brain aches for the next achievement. Taking a step back to realize an accomplishment is wisdom.

Back on the surface of Texas A&M Football, when is good, good enough? A playoff berth for the first time in school history is pretty good, considering that an achievement of such magnitude is how you keep the ball rolling. Mike Elko seems to have a pretty good idea of how to keep his train on the right track.

What is the right track? Did Texas A&M do enough in 2025 to warrant a deeper playoff run in 2026?

The 2025 season was absolutely a success

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Starting the season (11-0) in the SEC is an outstanding accomplishment. Finishing the season (0-2) is the moon covering the sun. A dark spot that eclipses the stellar season that the Aggies put together.

Making the College Football Playoff after having to compete in the strongest conference can't be denounced. On the "In the Bayou" podcast, Tyrann Mathieu said "I absolutely look at them as frauds." Mathieu was a great NFL Player and SEC Legend, but this is an awful take. No team out of the SEC, who earned their playoff spot, deserves to be considered fraudulent. Bad games can happen.

He also used the term "late bloomer" when referring to the Aggies' credibility as an SEC Program. What does that have to do with anything? If a team is having a good season coming off a bad season, that does not discredit their validity in the eyes of the committee. Present day is present, and the past is irrelevantly behind.

Foundation is Key

Mike Elko is building a foundation at Texas A&M. He is working toward making this team not only a force in the SEC, but an undeniable challenge for all of College Football. The program is trending at a great rate. This is not possible without real success.

The progression of Texas A&M is up for no debate because they continue to learn and dominate certain facets of the system. Whether it is transfer portal, player progression, or coaching staff, Texas A&M knows how to adapt and use their success as fuel. They kill the transfer portal by finding gems and top of the line facilities makes anything possible.

Coaching staff struggles were an issue this past season. Mike Elko picked the bad apples and planted some new ones. A new array of strategic opportunities is a great way to balance what has worked so far and what new ways there are to make players genuinely intrigued.

The success of the 2025 season is real. Texas A&M continues to take the right steps to strengthen the foundation of the program for years to come. Texas A&M is not a "late bloomer." The seed is just now being planted by Mike Elko.

Will the Aggies blossom in 2026?



