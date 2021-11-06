WATCH: Aggies QB Calzada Suffers Vicious Hit, But Returns vs. Auburn

Texas A&M may have suffered a big loss on the injury front on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers, when starting quarterback Zach Calzada was forced to exit the game due to an upper-body injury.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter as the Aggies were approaching moving into scoring position in Tigers territory, with Calzada keeping the ball on a scramble, and taking a vicious hit from Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday.

The drive would end with the Aggies knocking through a field goal to take a 6-3 lead, while Calzada was helped to the sideline.

Following the hit from Monday, Calzada was clearly in a great deal of discomfort and was writhing in pain, with the Texas A&M training staff checking his shoulder, which appeared to be dislocated.

Calzada would then make his way to the medical tent, where he would spend an extended amount of time. Freshman Blake Bost replaced Calzada in under center to begin the next drive.

However, just one play later, Calzada emerged from the injury tent with a brace on his none-throwing shoulder.

And just one play after that, Calzada threw a strike to wide receiver Ainias Smith for a big gain, putting the Aggies at mid-field.

This is not the first time we have seen Calzada take a tough hit in a big game and return, either.

In the Aggies' upset win over Alabama just one month ago, a similar event happened, with the sophomore taking a big hit to his knee, while also hitting Smith for a touchdown pass late in the game, and having to be helped off of the field with a noticeable limp.

Calzada would then return to action, helping the Aggies to close out the win over the Crimson Tide.