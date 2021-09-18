WATCH: Aggies WR Demond Demas' First Career Catch Goes For Long TD

The explosive Aggie Freshman exploded for a big play on his first college catch

The Texas A&M Aggies got off to an explosive start to their Week 3 matchup with the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday morning, scoring two touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

The first score came from a pitch and catch from quarterback Zach Calzada to all-purpose back Devon Achane from 26 yards out, in the Aggies' third play from scrimmage.

After another quick stop, Texas A&M was back on the field, ready to extend the lead.

Luckily for the Aggies Calzada and freshman wideout Demond Demas were up to the task, with Demas hauling in a 70-yard bomb for a touchdown from Calzada on the first play of the drive.

The catch was the first for Demas in an Aggies uniform, and likely the first of many more to come for the Houston-area native.

The hope for the Aggies is the Demas adds a much-needed deep threat to take the top off of opposing defenses going forward, freeing up playmakers like Ainias Smith, Jalen Wydermeyer, and Chase Lane to make plays in the middle of the field.

One of the top wideouts both in the state of Texas and in the nation coming out of Tomball high school, Demas picked the Aggies over offers from Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, and many more.

