Where Texas A&M's College Football Playoff Seeding Could Stand After Loss to Texas
After the Aggies suffered their first loss of the season to the Longhorns, it is a question of where they will be seeded in the College Football Playoff after being eliminated from the SEC championship. Despite the loss, the Aggies had a historic regular season, posting their first 11-win season since 1992.
Before the loss, the Aggies were seeded No. 3 in the College Football Playoff as they were one of three undefeated teams in the country, alongside Ohio State and Indiana. This game was a must-win to make the SEC championship game, with the SEC champion getting a first-round bye in the playoff.
The SEC championship will now be a face-off between Georgia and Alabama/Ole Miss, depending on how the Crimson Tide handles the Auburn Tigers this evening. Georgia is most likely to move up a spot to take the No. 3 spot.
What ESPN Thinks of A&M's Seeding
After the Aggies suffered their first loss of the season, ESPN reported and has some predictions of what this means for the Aggies in the College Football Playoff. ESPN believes that the Aggies could still have a first-round bye, as they could drop to the 4th seed range in the next College Football Playoff Ranking. They could also end up hosting a playoff game if they fall to No. 5 or No. 6.
Georgia will most likely rank above the Aggies in the College Football Playoff despite its performance in the SEC championship. Georgia has the head-to-head win over Texas, as they crushed the Longhorns 35-10, and the Bulldogs also have a better loss against Alabama.
The question for the committee is deciding who is the better 1-loss team between Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oregon, and Ole Miss. Before the weekend began, the Aggies had a higher strength of schedule than Texas Tech, which could be enough to boost them over the Red Raiders.
The biggest issue for the committee is deciding whether or not the Aggies still get a first-round bye, despite being knocked out of the SEC championship game. If Oregon and Texas Tech win its games in Week 14, the Aggies, Ducks, Red Raiders and Rebels will all have one loss on the season, and it will all come down to what the committee thinks, as they will consider wins, losses, and much more regarding each team.
The next College Football Playoff Ranking will come out on Tuesday, December 2 before all of the conference championship games, and we will be able to see how far the Aggies fall, or if they just flip spots with Georgia.