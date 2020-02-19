Which Freshman Aggies Should Start in 2020?

COLLEGE STATION — Out with the old and in with the new. While the saying certainly works when talking about furniture, it's harder when describing players — specifically in football.

Texas A & M will be one of the teams hoping to break free at the start of the decade. With a new schedule — perhaps one playing in their favor — plus the return of multiple players on both sides, the Aggies are in a position to shine.

The reality is that freshmen in the SEC are rarely seen as full-time starters. Still, seven newcomers made their name at Kyle Field last season for A & M and will be focal points to the team's success in 2020. Add in players from the No.6 recruiting class this offseason and it's hard to imagine at least one freshman won't see quality time.

The Aggies will need to replace several holes on both sides of the ball and perhaps testing the young talent could help long-term. Here are several freshman A & M players that could see significant reps on the field come September in Aggieland.

CB Jaylon Jones

Five-star talent doesn't grow on trees and neither do press cornerbacks. Luckily for A & M, Jaylon Jones is both. A premier defensive back for Cibolo Steele in San Antonio, Jones became a star for the Knights as the team's starting safety. Thanks to his success on the deep end, he was named the state's top player at the position.

With the loss of Debione Renfro to the NFL, Jones could be one of the first players to earn a shot at starting in Mike Elko's defense. The SEC is known for its physical receivers, meaning the larger frame defenders will see the field. The 6-1 defensive back has the ideal size to play on the outside and is already on campus as an early enrollee.

Jones might not start every game, but he will see the field should Jimbo Fisher keep him from redshirting.

WR Demond Demas

Again, five-star talent isn't everywhere, making Demas a pure joy to join the roster. The Tomball product may not have seen the field in 2019 due to UIL rules, but the potential is there for him to shine. During his final season in high school, Demas tallied over 1,500 receiving yards off 50 receptions on his way to 23 touchdowns.

The Aggies will have two receiver holes to replace with the losses of Kendrick Rogers and Quartney Davis. Demas' prototypical size along with pure speed makes him an ideal replacement for Rogers as the team's split end. At 6-foot-3 and natural hands that always seem to pull in receptions, Demas is a perfect candidate from the new receivers to earn reps early.

Jhamon Ausbon will return to A & M for Kellen Mond's arsenal. Outside of him, the receiving corp is inexperienced. Demas might jump right into summer camp as the top player.

RB Devon Achane

The Aggies lost four running backs to the transfer portal last offseason. Jashuan Corbin (Florida State), Jacob Kibodi (FCS Incarnate Word) and Cordarrian Richardson all saw starting reps last season before freshman Isaiah Spiller took over as the feature back for the remainder of the year.

The Aggies will return their former freshman, but they'll need a change of pace player to step up behind Spiller. Look no further than Devon Achane right up the road in Houston. During his final season with Fort Bend Marshall, the 5-foot-9 human joystick tallied over 2,000 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on his way to the State Championship appearance in Arlington.

A & M will need lightning to pair with Spiller's thunder. Achane is the definition of lighting in a bottle — ready to be unleashed for next season. Eh's an all-purpose player who will pair well with Spiller and former wide receiver Ainias Smith in the backfield early.

DL McKinnley Jackson

Defensive line isn't a dire need, but the more depth, the better. Defensive tackles will always switch in and out, meaning a starter could see minimal reps depending on the scheme front.

Four-star defensive tackle was one of two players A & M added on National Signing Day earlier this month. His brute size and bull-rushing ability have been herald as one of the top skills for a player at his position. Destined to join the SEC, Jackson snubbed Nick Saban and Alabama in favor of Fisher and College Station.

With the loss of Justin Madubuike, Jayden Peevy and Bobby Brown III will get the first crack up the middle. If both struggle, Jackson could begin to see more reps up the middle. Players who sign late are going to see the field and Jackson indeed should be prepping like he'll be a start in 2020.

OL Chris Morris

Kenyon Green was a starter at right guard in 2019. He could be on the move to his natural position at tackle next season after the struggles protecting Mond. As one of the few success last year, he should compete for the left tackle role, but still, hold his status up the middle losing out.

Should Green win the job, the hole at right guard could go to Chris Morris. A natural interior offensive lineman, the four-star from Arkansas was the top player at his position thanks to his pass protection success on the line.

As an early enrollee, Morris will have the opportunity to learn the offensive scheme under Fisher while watching film from last season. In the weight training program, he also could add a few extra pounds to better his chances at starting. Add all that plus his status coming out of West Memphis and Morris should be your clear front-runner to take over.