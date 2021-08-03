Aggie Track Phenom Wins First Gold In Tokyo

Aggie track star Athing Mu has won her first of what may become many gold medals.

In her first Olympic Games, 19-year old Athing Mu has won the gold medal in the women's 800m after clocking a 1:55.21 in Tuesday night's final in Tokyo.

It's most likely the first of many medal moments for Mu as she kicks off her professional career.

She jumped out to an early lead with a 57.82 first lap, then pulled away in the final 200 meters and breezed to a gold medal win while setting a personal-best time and a new American record.

Mu won by taking heat three by running a 2:01.10. In the semifinal, she won her heat once again with a time of 1:58.07, and still had gas to dominate in the final.

Mu took the gold and became the first Aggie to stand on top of the medal stand in Tokyo. Fellow Texas A&M students and United States track team members Fred Kerley and Bryce Deadmon won silver and bronze medals in the 100m and Mixed 4x400m Relay, respectively.

Fellow Aggies and fans in College Station saw a peek of Mu's talents during an impressive freshman campaign at A&M. She set six collegiate and eight school records in 2021 while claiming four individual championships.

While at the United States Olympic Trials Mu posted a personal-best 1:57.07 in the 800m, the world-leading time this year.

Texas A&M Track & Field coach Pat Henry elected to have Mu run the 400m at the NCAA Championships, so the Aggies could score as many points as possible. She made the transition from 800m to 400m and cruised to collegiate titles in the open 400 and 4x400m Relay.

Mu made the decision to turn pro in June and decided to remain in College Station to train with Henry and assistant coach Milton Mallard. She plans to continue as a student in Aggieland.

Mu now has one gold medal to her name, and she's not likely done, as she'll run on the United States' women's 4x400 relay team which begins on Thursday, August 5.

