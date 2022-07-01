Aggies VIDEO: Latest in Jimbo Vs. Saban NIL Feud

Earlier this spring, Alabama head coach Nick Saban singled out Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and their No. 1 recruiting class, directly accusing them of pay for play through Texas A&M's NIL collective.

Fisher vehemently denied those claims, calling a press conference to directly address and refute Saban's statements, while also defending the character of the recruits he signed.

“You can call me anything you want to call me, but you ain’t calling me a cheat," Fisher said. "I don’t cheat and I don’t lie. I learned that when I was a kid. If you did, the old man would slap you upside the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped him.”

Fisher didn't stop there, calling his former mentor despicable during his press conference as well.

"It's a shame that we have to do this," Fisher said. "It's really despicable. It's despicable that somebody can say something about somebody, more importantly 17-year-old kids. You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws."

But now, it appears as though there could be some smoke behind Saban's claims after all.

On Thursday, a video surfaced of an Aggies assistant telling prospective that they would be paid by boosters if they chose to attend Texas A&M.

“Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here,” the assistant said.

Of course, that is just hearsay from the assistant, that has been taken out of any sort of context. It is

However, if what he says is true, it could result in unwanted attention from the SEC or even the NCAA.

Either way, at least some form of damage control might be needed in College Station.

