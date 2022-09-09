Skip to main content
Texas A&M Athletes Raked in Over $4 Million in NIL Money in 2021

Texas A&M Athletes Raked in Over $4 Million in NIL Money in 2021

Texas A&M athletes combined for over $4 million in NIL deals in the 2021-2022 school year.

Name, Image, and Likeness regulations have taken over college sports, and they're here to stay. That's something that a lot of Texas A&M Aggies' athletes should be excited about considering the windfall they earned last scholastic year.

While NIL is a largely unregulated realm, the state of Texas requires that NIL contracts be disclosed along with their values. This allowed Travis Brown at The Eagle to compile some of the numbers for a better look at the NIL situation in the state. When all the sums were tallied up, athletes at Texas A&M earned over $4 million in NIL money during the 2021-2022 school year.

Naturally, the Aggies football program led the way, bringing in around $3.3 million, but several other programs certainly made their mark as well. The opportunity to get paid for the work they do in the athletics arena is a huge benefit for many college students and you can be sure high schoolers are tracking which programs generate the most NIL profit.

Texas A&M athletes, for example, outearned Texas Longhorns athletes nearly 2 to 1. The Longhorns athletes brought in just north of $2 million (compared to the Aggies' $4.1 mil), with the football team earning a shade under $900k. That's sure to be a sense of pride for the Aggies and a thorn in UT's side. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18978994 (1)
News

Texas A&M Athletes Raked in Over $4 Million in NIL Money in 2021

Texas A&M athletes combined for over $4 million in NIL deals in the 2021-2022 school year.

By Collier Logan
Haynes King
Football

Texas A&M vs. App State Week 2 Staff Predictions

The All Aggies staff provides its predictions as the Mountaineers prepare to visit the Aggies on Saturday.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18978896
Football

'We've Got Options': Why Texas A&M Might Finally Have Stability At Receiver

Seven different A&M receivers made catches in Saturday's win over Sam Houston.

By Cole Thompson

A&M's football program brought in one of their best recruiting classes in history, largely thanks to those NIL deals some would say. But it doesn't look like the tap will be turned off anytime soon. Aggies athletes can expect more of the same for at least the foreseeable future. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_18978994 (1)
News

Texas A&M Athletes Raked in Over $4 Million in NIL Money in 2021

By Collier Logan
Haynes King
Football

Texas A&M vs. App State Week 2 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18978896
Football

'We've Got Options': Why Texas A&M Might Finally Have Stability At Receiver

By Cole Thompson
Haynes King
News

Aggies vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Week 2: Defensive Players to Watch

By Timm Hamm
Chase Bisontis offensive line Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep - 2023
Recruiting

2023 OL Commit Chase Bisontis Talks Choosing Texas A&M, Graduating Early

By Collier Logan
Saban-Fisher-051922-Getty-FTR
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 2 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Noel_Nate
Football

Appalachian State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Aggies

By Timm Hamm
FcExki7WQAM5UwU
Recruiting

Aggies Land Commitment From Elite IOL TJ Shanahan

By Matt Galatzan