Texas A&M baseball has relied heavily on its starting pitching staff to carry the load into SEC play. Sophomore Nathan Dettmer has been one of the conference's top starters, and he's being recognized again for his efforts.

Dettmer earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition for the second time in three weeks, the league office announced Monday. The right-hander shared the honor with South Carolina’s right-hander Noah Hall.

Dettmer continues his dominant play in the conference, shutting down another prolific offense in No. 22 Vanderbilt and earning his third consecutive win against a top 25 team. After yielding a run in the first inning, Dettmer cruised through the next six frames unscathed as the Aggies topped the Commodores 5-1. He retired the last seven batters he faced and 12 of the last 13.

A native of San Antonio, Dettmer's success has been fueled by consistency. He has a combined 3-0 record in his last three weeks with a 0.90 ERA, .141 opponent batting average, 0.70 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 20 innings. He also has defeated No. 10 Georgia, No. 22 Vanderbilt and No. 3 Arkansas, limited that trio to just 10 combined hits.

For the year, Dettmer is 5-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. His 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks 10th in the SEC. He also ranks seventh in the SEC in the fewest walks allowed per nine innings (1.94) and 10th in ERA.

This marks the Aggies' third SEC Pitcher of the Week award of the season. Micah Dallas earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 27 following Texas A&M's series against Penn.

The No. 13 Aggies moved up in the Top 25 rankings after taking the series in Nashville over the Commodores, outscoring Vandy 18-16 in the three games. A&M returns to Blue Bell Park on Tuesday to face UT-Arlington before a three-game homestand against South Carolina.

