Could Texas A&M Host Super Regional?

Texas A&M has one more series to finish in the 2022 regular season. Excitement then turns toward the upcoming SEC Tournament in Birmingham next week and later the NCAA Tournament starting next month.

The No. 6 Aggies (33-16, 17-10) will be playing for their shot to return to Omaha for the first time since 2019 under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle. Based off their surge in conference play, they might even host a regional, which would be an extra boost of playing in front of a home crowd at Blue Bell Park.

On the latest projections from D1 Baseball, A&M is set to be the No. 9 seed in the upcoming 64-team NCAA Tournament and would host the College Station Regional. Regional winners would head to Super Regionals for a spot in the College World Series, though as a bottom-half seed, A&M wouldn't host should it advance.

In the current regional projections, the Aggies would host TCU, UTSA and McNeese State. Schlossnagle has close ties to the Horned Frogs, having coached in Fort Worth for 18 seasons prior to joining A&M this offseason as Rob Childress' replacement.

Schlossnagle brought consistency to TCU's program as it transitioned from Conference USA to the Mountain West and later the Big 12. He led the Horned Frogs to five CWS appearances, including four consecutive trips from 2014-17. On the way, he had his fair share of run-ins with the Ags.

TCU eliminated A&M from the CWS in 2017. The year prior, the Horned Frogs took down the Aggies the Super Regional in College Station. In 2015, the same results happened, but this time in Fort Worth.

Should A&M face UTSA, it would be a reunion for outfielder Dylan Rock with his former program. The graduate transfer has been the x-factor for A&M at the plate, leading the team in home runs (13), RBI (41), runs scored (53) and stolen bases (13).

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the SEC remains well represented in the new projections. Tennessee (No. 1 overall), Auburn (No. 4), Texas A&M (No. 9), Arkansas (No. 13) and Vanderbilt (No. 14) all predicted as regional hosts in their respective cities.

Florida, Georgia and LSU are projected as No. 2 seeds, with Ole Miss projected as a No. 3 seed.

The SEC Baseball Tournament begins on May 24 at the Hoover Met. The NCAA tournament begins June 3.

