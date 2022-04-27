Texas A&M Baseball Back In Top 25 Following Arkansas Win

For the first time in the Jim Schlossnagle era, Texas A&M is ranked in baseball. This was the plan all along with Ross Bjork pegged him from Fort Worth to take over for Rob Childress after 18 seasons.

Maybe the timing was a tad off, but whose complaining about early results?

The Aggies (25-14, 8-6 SEC) found themselves coming in at No. 23 in the latest Baseball America poll, following a series victory over now-No. 10 Arkansas. In ranked games this season. A&M has hung with the best, winning three series and nine of its 12 contests.

Schlossnagle knows a thing or two about winning. During his time with the Horned Frogs, he led the program to five College World Series from 2004-21, including four in a row from 2014-17. Schlossnagle owned a 693–327 record, winning the Big 12 regular-season title three times and the Mountain West title all seven years while a member of the conference.

Many around close-knit baseball circles believed the 2022 season would be one for rebuilding. Schlossnagle has often talked about the fundamentals and importance of building a foundation for success.

With an overload of proven talent joining the program via the transfer portal, A&M might be killing two birds with one stone. There's a chance the Aggies could contend for the SEC regular-season title with a few more series wins, but there's more on the line than just an eventual week in Birmingham, Ala. in May.

The Aggies are now positioning themselves to be a viable threat to potentially host an NCAA Tournament regional. Last season, A&M failed to qualify for the tournament, breaking a 13-year run under the direction of Childress, who led A&M to the College World Series on two different occasions (2011 and 2017).

The Aggies are one of five SEC programs ranked inside the top 25, joining Tennessee (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 10), Georgia (No. 16) and Auburn (No. 21). They are one of five Texas-based schools in the rankings this week, joining TCU (No. 7), Texas Tech (15th), Texas (18) and Texas State (19).

The Aggies did not play Sam Houston State Tuesday due to weather conditions. A&M will hit the road for a three-game series against Vanderbilt starting Thursday night.

