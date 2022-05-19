'I Apologize': Alabama Coach Nick Saban Regrets 'Singling Out' Aggies

Alabama's Nick Saban wasn't afraid to speak his mind on Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class during an event Wednesday night in Birmingham. Now, he wishes he could change the context of his meaning.

Saban apologized for his comments Thursday during an interview on SiriusXM, stating he meant no qualms to Jimbo Fisher, A&M or any other program named during his seven-minute rant talking about the changes of NIL.

“I should have never really singled anybody out,” Saban said. “That was a mistake and I really apologize for that part of it.”

Less than 24 hours following Saban's comments, Fisher retaliated with an impromptu press conference, calling out the seven-time national champion for his comments to the school and players who elected to join the program this offseason. A&M surpassed Georgia and Alabama for the first time in recruiting, grabbing the top class for the first time in the Fisher era.

The move marked the second time A&M had defeated Alabama in a calendar year. In October, the Aggies picked up their biggest of the new regime, defeating the top-ranked Crimson Tide at Kyle Field for the first time in school history.

“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way,” Fisher said. “The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen —- it’s ridiculous — when he’s not on top.

Go talk to coaches who have coached for him. You’ll find out all the parody. Go dig into wherever he’s been.”

Fisher, who served as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2003 on LSU's national championship roster, said he received a call from the head coach last evening following the event. He declined to take it, thus fueling the fire more on their strained relationship.

“We’re done,” Fisher added. “He showed you who he is...the greatest ever, huh? When you got all the advantages, it’s easy."

Saban confirmed the report that he called Fisher following Wednesday's action.

“I reached out to (Jimbo Fisher), never got a response," Saban said. "I feel bad about it but I’m not changing my philosophy.”

The SEC will hold its annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla. later this month. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Thursday reprimanding both Saban and Fisher for their actions under SEC Bylaw 10.2.3 and 10.5.2.

“There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness," Sankey wrote. "We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”

The Aggies are set to travel to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8 to face Alabama inside the walls of Bryant-Denny Stadium, though Fisher and Saban will see each other at both the SEC meetings and later at SEC Media Days. Fisher said he would welcome a conversation after the controversial comments with his former employer.

“I don’t mind confrontation,” he said. “Lived with it my whole life. Kind of like it, personally.”

