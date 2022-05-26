Skip to main content

Multiple Texas A&M 2022 Kickoff Times Announced

The Aggies now know their early schedule to begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field

Texas A&M Football will be looking to make the jump from the middle tier of the SEC to consistent College Football Playoff contenders. The Aggies might need a bit of luck in 2022, but they at least know their schedule to begin the season. 

A&M will face Sam Houston State Week 1 at Kyle Field early at 11 a.m. The Aggies then will remain home for a 2:30 p.m. kick against Appalachian State the following week before closing out their homestand against Miami (FL) late with an 8 p.m. kickoff. 

The three-game homestand becomes a first for A&M in four seasons. The Aggies often have split series between home and on the road since Jimbo Fisher's arrival in 2018. That season, A&M began the year 2-1 with its loss coming in a nail-biting 28-26 match against then-No. 1 Clemson. 

Since its inaugural season, A&M has yet to lose a game to Sam Houston State in the 12 appearances. The Aggies last faced the Bearcats in a 65-28 victory at home in 2013. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel threw for 426 yards and three touchdowns while the defense forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions. 

Week 2 will mark a first for A&M in terms of competition. Appalachian State, which made its FBS debut in 2014, has yet to face the Aggies in its time. In their eight FBS seasons, the Mountaineers have posted a 93-24 record. 

The Mountaineers also have produced two coaches who have made the jump to the Power-5 level in Scott Satterfield (Louisville) and Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri).  

A&M will meet Miami for only the fourth time in league history, which now is led by former Hurricanes star Mario Cristobal. All time, Miami holds the 2-1 advantage, winning back-to-back series in 2007-08. 

According to The Advocate, the Aggies also are expected to have a 2:30 kickoff against Florida on Nov. 5 in College Station. With CBS announcing its night game will take place on Oct. 8, many are speculating the Aggies will face Alabama as the lone late game of the season. 

The Aggies defeated the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide for the first time at Kyle Field in a 41-38 finish over Nick Saban. It also marked the first time that a former assistant has beaten the seven-time national champion in league history. 

Since then, the Aggies and Crimson Tide have been at the height of offseason banter from both coaches in large part due to NIL. Saban told a room of businessmen that the Aggies "bought their recruits" in retaliation to owning the No. 1 recruiting class.  Fisher responded hours later, calling out Saban for his comments. 

“We build him up to be this czar of football," Fisher said of Saban earlier this month. "Go dig into his past, or (talk to) anybody who’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out." 

