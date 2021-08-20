Texas A&M WR Sidelined With Shoulder Injury

Texas A&M is deep at wide receiver, but health will be an integral part of the Aggies' success in 2021

Texas A&M wide receiver Hezekiah Jones hurt his shoulder Thursday during fall camp and was sidelined for the rest of practice.

Jones spent the rest of the practice time on a stationary bike on the sideline.

At the post-practice press conference, head coach Jimbo Fisher did not appear concerned about any long-term implications.

"He banged his shoulder," Fisher said. "Just fell on one during a pass. Just fell on his shoulder and banged it up. We're thinking in a bit of time he'll be back. I don't know exactly, but shouldn't be a long, long time."

In three seasons with the A&M football program, the redshirt junior has 25 catches for 325 yards. In 2020 Jones played in just six games after recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered in fall camp in 2019 and caught 18 passes for 178 yards in those six games last season.

Jones made second-team on Dave Campbell's Texas Football Super Team while playing for Stafford High School, and caught 36 passes for 660 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

He had 107 catches for 1,964 yards and 30 touchdowns for his high school career as Stafford went 12-2 his senior year.

But his speed is what caught A&M's attention, as evidenced by his almost 20-yards per catch average and his big-play ability.

Jones also displayed his speed on the track, placing third in the 200-meters at the state track meet as a freshman in 2013 with a time of 21.53. That was good enough to give him the fastest freshman time in the country. In 2015 he won the event and earned six medals at state meets.

