Former Aggies, Oilers RB Ira Valentine Passes Away

Former Texas A&M and Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine died of a heart attack on June 6, according to Pro Football Talk. He was 59.

Valentine was a four-year letterwinner at Texas A&M from 1983-86, playing for former Aggies coach Jackie Sherrill. After two years of playing sparingly, Valentine emerged as the team’s top blocking back in 1985.

His breakout season came as a senior in 1986 after the departure of lead back Anthony Toney. He finished his college career with 101 touches for 486 yards and six touchdowns. The Aggies won Southwest Conference titles in each of Valentine’s last two seasons.

Tony didn’t go far to begin his professional career. The Oilers made the Marshall, Texas native a 12th-round pick in 1987. "Ira was the fastest player at his position still available when it came our turn," Houston coach Jerry Glanville said at the time.

Valentine ran for 65 years on 15 carries in two preseason games and made the team. He played in seven regular-season games, gaining 33 all-purpose yards, and two playoff games as a rookie. Facing stiff competition at running back the following year, he was released at the final roster cuts in August.

Valentine didn’t play in another NFL game despite receiving a tryout with the St. Louis Cardinals and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Valentine was born on June 4, 1963, in Marshall and attended Marshall High School. A memorial service for Valentine is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association in Marshall.