Aggies Women’s Golf Makes History at NCAA's

Aggies In NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Match Play

Texas A&M will make first appearance in match play in program history when they face Florida State on Tuesday

The Texas A&M Aggies women’s golf team made history on Monday as they advanced out of stroke play and into match play at the NCAA Women’s Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Monday’s final round saw the Aggies finish with a score of 1-over-par 289, leaving them with a four-round total of 1,166. The Aggies finished in third place, behind only Stanford and Oregon. The Cardinal won the stroke play portion with a four-round total of 1,161.

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

The top eight teams out of stroke play advanced to match play on Tuesday. After Stanford, Oregon and Texas A&M, UCLA, Auburn, Florida State, San Jose State and Georgia all advanced to Tuesday’s match play quarterfinals.

Texas A&M will be the No. 3 seed and face Florida State, with tee-off set for 8:20 a.m. central. Should the Aggies beat Florida State, they’ll face the winner of the UCLA-Auburn match. Should the Aggies advance out of Tuesday’s play, they will play for the national championship on Wednesday.

This is the first time the Aggies will play in the match-play portion of the national championships. They last made the national tournament in 2015.

Jennie Park led Texas A&M individually with a four-round total of 287, good enough for a tie for third place individually. Park had rounds of 73, 72, 72 and 70 during the 72 holes of stroke play.

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Zoe Slaughter finished in a tie for 17th place after a final round 75. She shot rounds of 69, 78 and 71 before that and finished with a 72-hole score of 293.

After that were Adela Cernousek (74-77-72-71—294), Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (76-74-73-73—296) and Hailee Cooper (82-74-77-83—316). Cernousek and Garcia-Poggio finished in the Top 31 overall.

