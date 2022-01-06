Former Texas A&M Coach Named USFL Head Coach

Former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin is headed back to coaching in Texas. The team? It's one most of the younger generation likely doesn't know.

Sumlin was named head coach of the Houston Gamblers of the new version of the USFL. The Gamblers were one of eight original teams added for the 10-game season this spring. The games will be played in one location for the inaugural season, but are expected to play in their own markets in future seasons.

Sumlin was one of four coaches announced on Monday during The Herd on Fox Sports. Former Oregon State head coach Mike Riley will coach the New Jersey Generals, former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley will coach the Tampa Bay Bandits and former Toronto Argonauts head coach Bart Andrus will coach the Philadelphia Stars.

The four other coaches have yet to be named as of this time, but SEC Network’s Cole Cubic has reported former Auburn coach Gene Chizik will coach the Birmingham Stallions.

Taking over for Mike Sherman in 2012, Sumlin, 57, spent six seasons in College Station as the Aggies head coach. Helping the team transition from the Big 12 to SEC, Sumlin is best known for the 2012 season, in which A&M posted an 11-2 record behind the likes of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Aggies finished No. 5 in the AP Poll that year following a 41-13 victory over Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Sumlin posted a 51-26 record before being fired in 2017.

Sumlin became a hot name on the rise following his success at Houston. In four seasons, the Cougars went 35-17 under his direction, including a 12-0 regular season record in 2011. Following a loss to Southern Miss in the Conference USA Championship, Sumlin was named the Aggies head coach.

After his six-year run at Texas A&M, Sumlin was named the head coach at Arizona. In three years with the Wildcats, he posted a 9-20 record, including an 0-5 record in a pandemic-shortened season last fall.

Sumlin was fired following a 70-7 loss to in-state rival Arizona State. He did not coach in 2021.

The USFL will begin this April. Dates and times of kickoff have yet to be announced as of this time.

