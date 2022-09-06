Did Jimbo Fisher Just Reveal His Plan Post-Texas A&M?

Barring a disaster in 2022, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

However, that doesn't mean that he can't look forward to the future.

During an interview with WDTV5 News on Monday, Fisher revealed that he wouldn't rule out a return home to coach in the state for the West Virginia Mountaineers at some point in the future.

After his time at Texas A&M came to an end, of course.

“Hey, you don’t never say never in this business and home is home — West Virginia is always dear to my heart,” Fisher said. “I love them. I always have. I’ve always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business and where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”

A native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Fisher ofter speaks of his love for his home state - something he shares in common with Alabama head coach, Nick Saban.

However, if the day did come when Fisher decided to return to West Virginia, it will likely be far down the road, following his signing of a massive four-year extension he signed in September of 2021.

For now, Fisher will focus on Mountaineers of Appalachian State, who come to College Station next Saturday to face the Aggies.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here