Talented Swedish TE Theodor Ohstrom Announces College Decision

Aggies haul in yet another talented recruit in Swedish tight end Theodor Ohstrom

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a tear on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, landing seven commitments in the 2022 class, as well as a pair of talented 2023 prospects since the end of June.

On Wednesday, they added yet another one to the list, in 2023 RIG Academy (Sweden) tight end Theodor Ohstrom.

“It’s a crazy culture,” Ohstrom told Steve Wiltfong of 247 sports. “The Texas football culture is unlike anything you experience here in Sweden. It’s really cool. I think that would be something crazy to be part of.”

RIG Academy is a high school, like a growing number of many others in Europe, that is design to help its students learn to play American football, with the hope of landing an opportunity to play in the United States.

Ohstrom becomes the Aggies' fourth total commitment of the 2023 class, joining Zachary (LA) quarterback Eli Holstein, Smithson Valley (TX) offensive tackle Colton Thommason, and Wylie East (TX) defensive lineman Anthony James.

Ohstrom picked Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies over an impressive offer list, which included the likes of Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about that offer list, however, is that Ohstrom received all of those offers during a single tour of the states with PPI, an International Recruiting and Placement Platform for American Football Players.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound international prospect had narrowed his list of schools down to three in recent weeks, including the Aggies along with LSU and Ohio State.

It was the Aggies, however, that impressed him the most.

“I would say how they use their tight ends, and what they did with Jalen Wydermyer and Jace Sternberger a few years ago, they find ways to get their good tight ends the football," Ohstrom said. "That’s a big thing for me. Jalen Wydermyer, for example, had 1,000 yards and 70 catches in two years going into his junior year.”

