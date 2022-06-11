Game Log: Texas A&M Punches Ticket To College World Series With Win Over Louisville
COLLEGE STATION -- Then, there were 16. In four days, they'll be eight. Will Texas A&M be one of the bunch?
One year ago, Texas A&M made the switch at manager from long-time vet Rob Childress to Jim Schlossnagle of TCU. The Aggies were coming off a season in which they finished 9-21 in conference. Schlossnagle, who joined the Horned Frogs in 2004, had 18 years of winning mentality and five appearances in the College World Series.
Schlossnagle wanted to establish a culture during his first season at Blue Bell Park. Instead, skipped a few steps and went to powerhouse program in 2022, winning the SEC West and finishing ranked for the first time since 2019.
The No. 5 Aggies (40-18) took care of business in Game 1 thanks to a Troy Claunch walk-off single. A&M will need to find better consistency at the plate with 17 runners left on base — 13 of which were in scoring position.
Junior right-hander Micah Dallas looks to close the door on No. 12 Louisville, but the Cardinals will do their best to put up a fight. This season, Louisville (42-19-1) ranked 14th in batting average (.309), eighth in hits (686) and 28th in home runs (94). Will A&M be able to control the high-tempo offense?
Follow along with AllAggies.com for up-to-date information live from Blue Bell Park.
PREGAME
Here is the starting lineup for Texas A&M:
1. 3B Trevor Werner
2. 1B Jack Moss
3. LF Dylan Rock
4. DH Blake Bost
5. 2B Ryan Targac
6. C Troy Claunch
7. RF Brett Minnich
8. CF Jordan Thompson
9. SS Kole Kaler
PITCHING: Micah Dallas
Here is the lineup for Louisville:
1. SS Christian Knapczyk
2. 3B Ben Metzinger
3. DH Dalton Rushing
4. C Jack Payton
5. CF Levi Usher
6. LF Cameron Masterman
7. RF Isaac Humphrey
8. 2B Logan Beard
9. 1B Ben Bianco
PITCHING: Riley Phillips
FIRST INNING
TOP OF FIRST: Riley Phillips Pitching
- Trevor Werner reached on error by Ben Metzinger (E5)
- Jack Moss grounded out to Logan Beard, throw to Ben Bianco, Werner advanced to second (FC)
- Dylan Rock struck out swinging (K)
- Blake Bost grounded out to Bianco (3)
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Micah Dallas Pitching
- Christian Knapczyk doubled down left field line
- Metzinger grounded out to Kole Kaler, throw to Moss, Knapczyk advanced to third (6-3)
- Dalton Rushing two-run homer over right field, Knapczyk scored
- Jack Payton flied out to centerfield (F8)
- Levi Usher flied out to right field (F9)
END OF FIRST INNING: Louisville 2, Texas A&M 0
SECOND INNING
TOP OF SECOND: Phillips Pitching
- Ryan Targac struck out swinging (K)
- Troy Claunch struck out swinging (K)
- Brett Minnich singled past shortstop
- Jordan Thompson struck out swinging (K)
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Dallas Pitching
- Cameron Masterman filed out to centerfield (F8)
- Isaac Humphrey singled past first base, caught stealing second
- Logan Beard grounded out to Werner, throw to Moss (5-3)
END OF SECOND INNING: Louisville 2, Texas A&M 0
THIRD INNING
TOP OF THIRD: Phillips Pitching
- Kole Kaler singled up the middle
- Werner walked, Kaler to second
- Moss singled to right field, Werner to second, Kaler to third
- Rock walked, Moss to second, Werner to third, Kaler scored
- Bost sacrifice fly to centerfield, Werner scored (SAC)
- Targac struck out swinging (K)
- Claunch lined out to Beard (L4)
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Dallas Pitching
- Bianco struck out looking (K)
- Knapczyk singled to left field
- Metzinger singled past second base, Knapczyk to third
- Rushing struck out looking (K)
- Payton walked, Metzinger to second
- Usher bunted out to Dallas, throw to Claunch, Knapczyk out at home
END OF THIRD INNING: Texas A&M 2, Louisville 2
FOURTH INNING
TOP OF FOURTH: Phillips Pitching
- Minnich grounded out to Bianco (3)
- Thompson grounded to Metzinger, throw to Bianco (5-3)
- Kaler grounded out to Beard, throw to Bianco (4-3)
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Dallas Pitching
- Masterman grounded out to Kaler, throw to Moss (6-3)
- Humphrey struck out looking (K)
- Beard struck out looking (K)
END OF FOURTH INNING: Texas A&M 2, Louisville 2
FIFTH INNING
TOP OF FIFTH: Phillips Pitching
- Werner walked
- Moss lined to Phillips, throw to Bianco, Werner to second (FC)
- Rock popped out to Metzinger (4)
- Bost grounded to Knapczyk, throw to Bianco (6-3)
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Dallas Pitching
- Bianco grounded to Werner, throw to Moss (5-3)
- Knapczyk singled to left field
- Metzinger grounded to Werner, throw to Targac, Knapczyk out at second (FC)
- Rushing singled to centfield, Metzinger to third
- Payton singled to centerfield, Rushing to second, Metzinger scored
PITCHING CHANGE: Will Johnston to replace Dallas
- Usher grounded to Targac, throw to Moss (4-3)
END OF FIFTH INNING: Louisville 3, Texas A&M 2
SIXTH INNING
TOP OF SIXTH: Phillips Pitching
- Targac hits solo home run over left-centerfield wall
PITCHING CHANGE: Ryan Hawks to replace Phillips
- Claunch struck out swinging (K)
- Minnich struck out swinging (K)
- Thompson flied out to right field (F9)
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Johnston pitching
- Masterman walked
- Humphrey struck out looking (K)
- Beard struck out swinging (K)
-Bianco singled to left field, Masterman to second
- Knapczyk grounded to Kaler, throw to Moss (6-3)
END OF SIXTH INNING: Texas A&M 3, Louisville 3
SEVENTH INNING
TOP OF SEVENTH: Hawks Pitching
- Kaler foul bent to Payne (P2)
- Werner hit by pitch
- Moss singled to centerfield, Werner to third
- Rock sacrifice fly to centerfield, Werner scored
- Bost grounded to Knapczyk, throw to Beard (FC)
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Johnston Pitching
- Metzinger singled up the middle
- Rushing flied out to left field (F7)
PITCHING CHANGE: Brad Rudis to replace Johnston
- Payton flied out to centerfield (F8)
- Usher struck out swinging (K)
END OF SEVEN INNING: Texas A&M 4, Louisville 3
EIGHTH INNING
TOP OF EIGHTH: Evan Webster to replace Hawks pitching
- Targac flied out to left field (F7)
- Claunch flied out to left field (F7)
- Minnich struck out looking (K)
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Rudis Pitching
- Masterman singled past second base
PINCH RUNNER: Chris Seng to run for Masterman
- Humphrey flied out to left field (F7)
- Seng caught stealing second
- Beard singled up the middle
- Bianco lined out to Targac (L4)
END OF SEVEN INNING: Texas A&M 4, Louisville 3
NINTH INNING
TOP OF NINTH: Webster Pitching
- Thompson walked
- Kaler bunt popout to Webster (1)
- Werner flied out to centerfield (F8)
Thompson stole second on passed ball
- Moss flied out to right field (F9)
BOTTOM OF NINTH: Rudis Pitching
- Knapczyk singled up middle
PITCHING CHANCE: Jacob Palish to replace Rudis
- Metzinger struck out swinging (K), Metzinger advanced on wild pitch
- Rushing flied out to centerfield (F8)
- Payton struck out swinging (K)
FINAL: Texas A&M 4, Louisville 3