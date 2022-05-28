Texas A&M Falters at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

The Texas A&M Aggies finished the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships in a tie for 24th place after the first round on Friday.

The Aggies — who were playing in the championships for the first time since 2019 — finished with a 20-over-par 300 to finish in a tie with Ohio State and Florida. The Aggies are six shots back of what would be the cut line on Sunday.

The Aggies have played in the NCAA Championships 33 times but haven’t won a national crown since 2009. The Aggies are out to advance to match play for the first time since 2019, which would allow them to compete for the team title. The Aggies were coming off a third-place finish at the Bryan Regional.

Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon ended up with the best round of the day for Texas A&M, as each shot a 4-over-par 74.

William Paysee, who led the Bryan Regional after two rounds and eventually finished in a tie for 12th place there, struggled to a 75. Sam Bennett shot a 77 and Walker Lee shot a 78.

Vanderbilt shot the best round of the day as a team, with a 2-over-par 282. Behind the Commodores in a tie for second three shots back were Oregon and Auburn. Kansas, which slipped into the NCAA Championships as a fifth-place finisher, finished in a tie for fourth with Arizona four shots back.

After that, Oklahoma was in sixth place, followed by North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Arizona State and Liberty.

After 54 holes at Grayhawk, the field will be cut to the Top 15 teams on Sunday night. The Top 15 will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

