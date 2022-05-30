Skip to main content

Aggies Fail to Make Cut at NCAA Golf Championships

Texas A&M finished two shots out of 15th place, missing out of a chance to advance to the fourth round of stroke play on Monday

The Texas A&M Aggies missed the third-round cut by two shots on Sunday at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships on Sunday.

The Aggies needed to finish in the Top 15 to advance to the fourth round of stroke play and have a chance to get into the match-play portion of the event, which determines the team national champion.

The Aggies had one of the late tee-offs on Sunday, and the leaderboard was basically set. They hovered around the cut line all day and finished with a third-round total of 12-over-par 292 and a three-round total of 39-over-par 879. 

The Aggies were the first team to miss the cut, as Georgia Tech and Ole Miss finished in 14th place.

Texas A&M was seeking its first national title since 2009.

Sam Bennett and Walker Lee both shot a 72 on Sunday, but Bennett ended the event with the best three-round score for the Aggies, shooting a 219 (77-70-72).

Lee finished with a 222 (78-72-72).

Aggies Fail to Make Cut at NCAA Golf Championships

The other Aggies included Daniel Rodrigues (74-72-77—223), Phichaksn Maichon (74-78-71—223) and William Paysee (75-73-80—228).

Oklahoma led the tournament after three rounds and was the only team under par for the event at 1-under. The rest of the field for Monday includes Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Pepperdine (the defending champion), Arizona State, Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas Tech, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

