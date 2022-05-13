Texas A&M Men To Host Men’s Golf Regional

Texas A&M is out to win its own regional tournament for the second time in five seasons when the Aggies host an NCAA Men’s Golf Regional on Monday in Bryan, Texas.

The Aggies are making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance and 18th in the last 19 seasons as they head into Monday’s event. The Traditions Club has been good to the Aggies, as they used it as a springboard to the 2010 and 2018 national tournaments. The Aggies won the 2018 Bryan Regional.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA's regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club from May 27-June 1.

The Aggies finished second in stroke play during the SEC Championships, marking their best finish in the tournament since they joined the conference a decade ago. The Aggies had a three-round total of 827 (279-275-273).

Sam Bennett had the Aggies’ best finish, a tie for fifth, with a three-round total of 207 (74-66-67). After that, the Aggies had Daniel Rodrigues (71-70-68—209), William Paysse (71-72-68—211), and Phichaksn Maichon (67-67-79—213) and Walker Lee (70-74-70—214).

The Aggies then moved on to the matchplay portion, where they defeated Tennessee, 4-1, in the quarterfinals, and then fell to Florida, 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 in the semifinals. Maichon was the only Aggie to win both of his matches.

Texas A&M will be joined by Pepperdine, Georgia, Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern at the regional.

