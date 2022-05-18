Texas A&M Golf Advances to NCAA Men’s Championships

Texas A&M stayed in third place and clinched a spot in the NCAA men’s golf championships after third-round action at the Bryan Regional at the Traditions Club on Wednesday.

The Aggies had their worst round of the tournament, as they finished with a 6-over-par 294 on Wednesday, In fact, the Aggies’ scores have gone up each round, since a 280 in the first round. But the Aggies built themselves more than enough cushion to finish with a three-round total of 860, which was 4-under-par for the event.

Arizona won the regional crown with a 13-under-par 851, with Pepperdine five shots back in second place. The Waves are the defending national champions.

Texas A&M Golf

Georgia finished in fourth place, while Kansas finished in fifth.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA's regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club from May 27-June 1.

William Paysee lost his share of the lead after two rounds in the individual event after he shot a final-round 77 to finish in a tie for 12th at 215. In fact, Walker Lee passed Paysee and soared into fourth place overall after a final-round 71 put him at 212 for the event.

Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith won the individual title with a 210, which included a 69 on Wednesday.

Daniel Rodrigues finished in a tie for 20th after a final-round 70, which was his best round of the event. Sam Bennett dropped into a tie for 29th after a 77, and Phichaksn Maichon shot a 76 on Wednesday and finished in a tie for 36th.

The Aggies were making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance and their 18th in the last 19 seasons. The Traditions Club had been good to the Aggies, as they used it as a springboard to the 2010 and 2018 national tournament. The Aggies won the 2018 Bryan Regional.

The Aggies finished second in stroke play during the SEC Championships, marking their best finish in the tournament since they joined the conference a decade ago.

