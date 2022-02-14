Former Aggies QB Jerrod Johnson Lands NFL Coaching Job

Former Texas A&M standout quarterback Jerrod Johnson's NFL coaching career took a major step forward on Monday when he was named the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson will now work closely with another former Aggie standout quarterback, Kellen Mond, who is the Vikings' backup behind Kirk Cousins.

After spending the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts, it is Johnson's first job as a positional coach at the NFL level.

With the Colts, Johnson worked with Carson Wentz and now retired NFL great Phillip Rivers, on teams that went 11-5 (2020) and 9-8 (2021) overall.

Before his time with as the offensive quality control coach, Johnson was hired by Indianapolis as an assistant as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship in 2019.

He was also hired as part of that fellowship by the San Fransisco 49ers in 2017. In between those stints, Johnson was a member of the Your Call Football league in 2018 -- an interactive football league in which fans have input in calling the plays.

During his time with the Aggies, Johnson was quite successful under center, being named consensus second-team All-Big 12 in 2009 behind Colt McCoy, and setting a conference record with 242 interceptions thrown without an interception.

Johnson had a career passer rating of 145.58 with the Aggies, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 8,011 yards with 67 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in three seasons as a starter. Johnson redshirted his freshman season after completing 2 of 7 passes.

Johnson was 19-19 as a starter and 1-2 against the Texas Longhorns.

