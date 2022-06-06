Texas A&M 2022 Season Preview: Sam Houston State Bearkats

When Jimbo Fisher boarded the plane from a Tallahassee airport to head to College Station, the goal was never to send Texas A&M backwards in terms of its recruiting and culture. It was to take the Aggies into the future that included national championship aspirations and highly-touted draft picks.

The Aggies saw Kenyon Green become the first A&M player selected in Day 1 of the NFL draft since Myles Garrett in 2017. They picked up a nine-plus win season in SEC play for the first time since 2012. After last month's finalization, A&M enters the year with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, much to the disdain of Alabama's Nick Saban.

So yes, the expectations are high in 2022 for A&M. It has to be after the offseason Fisher and his staff produced. Add in more component quarterback play, and 8-4 records should be a thing of the past.

The Aggies will have a stretch of games starting in Week 3 that could be considered a gauntlet of the schedule. In Week 1, they'll start things off on a positive note with by meeting Sam Houston State in front of the 103,000 faithful at Kyle Field with hopes of getting a win.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Bearkats throughout the week

Sam Houston State

2021 Record: 11-1 (5-0 in Southland)

Head coach: K.C. Keeler

Keeler is 80-23 in eight seasons as the Bearkats head coach

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-3 base

Returning starters on offense: N/A

Keeler's consistent offensive production has propelled the Bearkats to becoming one of the more dominant programs at the FCS level. This season, Sam Houston will be starting fresh at the game's most important position following the departure of quarterback Eric Schmid.

Schmid, a native of The Woodlands, led the Bearkats to three playoff runs and a national title in 2020. In his final season with Sam Houston, the threw for 2,811 yards and 29 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

The Bearkats will also be without star receiver and returner Jequez Ezzard, who recorded 40 catches for 640 yards and six touchdowns in his final season with the program. Leading receiver Ife Adeyi is set to return after averaging 13.6 yards per catch as a sophomore.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Keegan Shoemaker

RB Dezmon Jackson

WR (Z) Ife Adeyi

WR (X) Chandler Harvin

WR (SLOT) Tony Williams

TE Jacob Kainer

LT Moses Johnson

LG Ethan Hagler

C Daniel Melendez

RG Jalen North

RT CJ Marsh

Returning starters on defense: N/A

Two the Bearkats' top defensive backs are headed to the pros. Cornerback Zyon McCollum became one of the top FCS players in the draft after shining in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and would later be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His brother, Tristian, is currently a member of the Houston Texans.

Sam Houston will also be replacing leading pass rusher Jahri Kay after his stellar final season in Huntsville. A three-year starter for the Bearkats, Kay finished last season with 6.5 sacks to go along with his 12.5 tackles for loss.

The Bearkats return leading tackler Trevor Williams. A native of College Station, the 5-10, 211-pound linebacker tallied 78 total tackles in 11 games.

Projected defensive starters:

DL Kamren Washington

DL Jevon Leon

DL Ellison Hubbard

DL Chris Scott

LB Trevor Williams*

LB Markel Perry*

LB Trey Fields

CB Tobias Weaver

CB Kavian Gaither

NICKEL Kameryn "Speedy" Alexander

S Isaiah Downes

S Taylen Blalock

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here