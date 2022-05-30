Texas A&M Baseball Set to Host College Station Regional

The regular season has come to an end, but baseball still will be played in College Station. At least it will for another week.

Texas A&M was one of 16 programs to be selected to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament starting next week. The Aggies will be one of four teams fighting for a chance at the Super Regionals at the College Station Regional starting Friday.

It has not been announced if A&M will be one of the eight programs to host the Super Regionals the following week.

The No. 5 Aggies (37-18) return to Olsen Field as one of the hottest teams at the plate, winning seven of their last eight games by averaging 9.9 runs per outing. The Aggies began the SEC Tournament hot by run-ruling seventh-seed Florida 10-0 and taking down Alabama in a 12-8 win Friday evening.

A&M had its work cut out for itself in the rematch against the Gators. Sophomore left-hander Timmy Manning and freshman right-hander Fisher Jameson combined to allow six hits while striking out 10 in a 9-0 win to advance to the tournament finals against top-ranked Tennessee.

“We looked like the team that had played the extra game, not them,” Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said of the Gators.

Due to rainouts on Tuesday and Wednesday at the start of the tournament, the Aggies were eliminated instead of facing Florida a second time Sunday morning. Tennessee continued its dominance both on the mound and at the plate in an 8-5 win to pick up its first conference championship since 1995.

A&M is one of four SEC programs to host the regionals. Tennessee (Knoxville), Auburn (Auburn) and Florida (Gainesville) all also will host a series in their respective ball park.

The Aggies will host a tournament selection show watch party at the Ford Hall of Champions on the west side of Kyle Field to determine who will head to College Station this week. According to Baseball America's projections, A&M is set to face TCU Dallas Baptist, and Army.

Should the Horned Frogs head to Blue Bell Park, it would mark the first time Schlossnagle has faced his former team since leaving TCU last offseason. Schlossnagle spent 18 seasons in Fort Worth, leading the program to five College World Series appearances, including four consecutives from 2014-17.

The Aggies already have face Dallas Baptist in a 14-1 victory in April. Combined, A&M's pitching allowed just four hits in seven innings of work.

