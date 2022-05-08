Skip to main content

Former Texas A&M Team Doctor Arrested

Dr. Kory Gill, who worked with Texas A&M athletes, faces two counts of sexual assault.

A physician who worked with Texas A&M athletics was arrested on two charges of sexual assault, according to the Houston Chronicle and other reports.

Dr. Kory Gill was director of the Primary Care and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program at the Texas A&M Health Science Center prior to being fired in February during investigations into alleged sexual assaults, the Chronicle reported. Gill posted a $60,000 bond and was released from the Brazos County Detention Center following his arrest Wednesday.

The Chronicle spoke to a Texas A&M official familiar with the case, who said that neither accuser was a current of former A&M athlete and there was “zero indication” Gill ever sexually assaulted any A&M athletes. The sourced add that “there are always athletic trainers in the room when athletes are examined by a doctor.”

Another A&M official contacted by the Chronicle said one accuser a staff member who lodged a Title IX complaint with the university. The other accuser, according to the source, apparently was not associated with Texas A&M.

The two female accusers alleged the sexual assaults occurred within the last year.

Gill, 44, worked with A&M athletes through the health science center, a source told the Chronicle. According to the university, Gill specialized in primary care sports medicine.

He also served as an assistant professor of Family & Community Medicine at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. Gill, who began his work at Texas A&M in 2009, was also affiliated with other healthcare facilities in the Bryan-College Station area.

