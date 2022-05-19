Aggies Set for NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Texas A&M Aggies women’s golf team will appear in the NCAA Women’s Championships for the first time since 2015 when they tee off on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies are ranked No. 19 in the country by Golfstat.com and come into the championships with a bit of momentum.

The Aggies pulled off a six-shot comeback on the final day of regional play in Franklin, Tenn. The performances of Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter were key in that event.

Texas A&M Women's Golf Texas A&M Women's Golf Texas A&M Women's Golf

Park shot 8-under for the 54-hole event, while Slaughter fired a 7-under 65 in the third round.

All of that put Texas A&M at 5-under-par 284 on the final day to advance to Scottsdale. The Aggies finished in fourth place and were the last team to advance out of the regional.

Park fell out of first place individually on the last day.

The Aggies will carry Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Slaughter to the championships. Fernández García-Poggio has had the Aggies’ best season. She carries a 71.85 stroke average going into the tournament and was named All-SEC First Team.

But, every Aggie has at least one Top 10 finish this season.

Texas A&M Women's Golf Texas A&M Women's Golf Texas A&M Women's Golf

The tournament begins Friday with 54 holes of stroke play Friday through Sunday, after which the top 15 teams out of the 24 in the field and nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the next stage.

On Monday, they will play a final 18 holes of stroke play and the top eight teams advance to match play. The 72-hole champion will also be crowned that day.

The team national champion is crowned through match-play format with teams seeded 1-8 based on stroke play results. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.