Aggies Advance to Final Round of NCAA Women’s Golf

The Texas A&M Aggies women’s golf team finished the third round NCAA Women’s Championships in third place, meaning the Aggies made the 54-hole cut at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This was the first cut of the tournament. The Top 15 teams, along with the top nine individuals that aren’t on a Top 15 team, then advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday.

Then, after Monday’s final round, the Top 8 teams advance to match play to determine the team championship.

The Aggies are well-positioned to advance to match play as they make their first NCAA Championships appearance since 2015.

Texas A&M shot a third-round 1-under-par 287, giving them a three-round total of 12-over-par 876. That left the Aggies 13 shots behind first-place Stanford, which finished the third round with a three-round total of even-par 864.

But the more important piece for the Aggies is that cut line for the match play. Entering Monday, the Aggies have a 13-shot lead on eight-place San Jose State and a 15-shot lead on ninth-place USC and Georgia. The Aggies have a solid cushion going into Monday.

Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter both shot 71 on Sunday to lead the Aggies. With rounds of 73 and 72 on Friday and Saturday, Park is the top Aggie on the leaderboard with a 216. Slaughter (69-78-71) is next at 218.

Adela Cernousek had a third round of 72, and combined with her 74 and 77, she has a three-round total of 223.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot a third-round 73 and, combined with her previous rounds of 76 and 74, puts her at 223.

Hailee Cooper had a 77 on Sunday. She shot an 82 on Friday and a 74 on Saturday and is now at 233 after 54 holes.

The team national champion is crowned through match-play format with teams seeded 1-8 based on stroke play results. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

