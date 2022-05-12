Texas A&M Women’s Golf Rallies at NCAA Regionals

The Texas A&M Aggies rode a great performance on Wednesday to finish in fourth place at the NCAA Women’s Golf Franklin Regional on Wednesday.

The Aggies struggled at the SEC Tournament, but before that they had finished in the top six of each tournament for just the third time in program history.

The Aggies were in fifth place going into the final round and they put together a 5-under-par 283 at Vanderbilt Legends Club to slide back into fourth place, one shot ahead of Duke. The Blue Devils shot 2-over-par 290 on Wednesday.

The Aggies had a three-round total of 3-over-par 867 while Duke was one shot back at 4-over-par 868.

The Aggies will play in the national championships from May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Vanderbilt, the regional’s host, won the event with a three-round total of 16-under-par 848, as the Commodores shot 9-under-par 279 on Wednesday. Alabama finished second with an 8-under-par 856, while Wake Forest finished third with a 3-under-par 861.

The Aggies’ Jennie Park, who had the individual lead heading into the final round, wasn’t able to hang onto it, as she shot a final-round 73 for a three-round total of 208 (69-66-73). Alabama’s Polly Mack overtook her with a final-round 66 to finish with a three-round total of 204.

Zoe Slaughter was the Aggie with the big day, as she wrapped up her tournament with a 65 on Wednesday, giving her a 65 to finish in a tie for 11th with a 214 (73-76-65).

The remaining Aggies included Adela Cernousek (73-78-71—222), Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (74-79-74—227) and Hailee Cooper (74-75-83—232).

