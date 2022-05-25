Skip to main content

Aggies Women's Golf Run Ends in Semi-Finals

The Aggies run is now over after a semi finals loss

Texas A&M’s women’s golf teams reached the semifinals of match play at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Championships before falling to Oregon, 4 to 1, on Tuesday evening.

The Aggies were making their first trip to the match-play portion of the event.

Adela Cernousek was the only Aggie to win her match against the Ducks, as she defeated Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, 2&1.

The Ducks rolled in the other four matches. Ching-Tzu Chen defeated the Aggies’ Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, 2&1, and Briana Chacon defeated Hailee Cooper by the same score. Jennie Park also lost her match to Tze-Han Lin, 2&1. Hsikn-Yu Lu defeated Zoe Slaughter, 3&2, to finish off the Aggies.

Oregon will now face Stanford in the championship match on Wednesday.

The Aggies started Tuesday with a 3 to 2 win over Florida State. Cernousek was the only Aggie to win her morning and afternoon match, but she needed 19 holes to beat Beatrice Wallin.

Garcia-Poggio defeated Alice Hodge, 2&1, and Slaughter defeated Amelia Williamson, 2 up, to help the Aggies clinch the match.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

KL2_7465-678x381
Play
News

Aggies Women's Golf Run Ends in Semi-Finals

The Aggies run is now over after a semi finals loss

By Matt Galatzanjust now
CFJPDR3XYNBMPFHTPA7FTMYQNM
Play
Football

Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Holstein de-committed from A&M in March and has now picked Alabama

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
1290f723-cf14-4567-9c25-a19984b4b809-bama618
Play
News

WATCH: Aggies Jimbo Fisher Continues His Crusade Against Alabama Coach Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher has not let up in his campaign against Nick Saban

By Matt GalatzanMay 23, 2022

Cooper fell to Elle Johnson, 3&2, while Park fell to Charlotte Heath, 2&1.

The Aggies had already made history after Monday’s fourth round, as the Aggies had never advanced to the match-play portion before. The Aggies finished in third place in stroke play, behind Stanford and Oregon. That helped the Aggies gain the No. 3 seed in match play.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Oregon beat San Jose State, 4 to 1; Stanford defeated Georgia, 3 to 2; and UCLA defeated Auburn, 3 to 2.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

KL2_7465-678x381
News

Aggies Women's Golf Run Ends in Semi-Finals

By Matt Galatzanjust now
CFJPDR3XYNBMPFHTPA7FTMYQNM
Football

Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
1290f723-cf14-4567-9c25-a19984b4b809-bama618
News

WATCH: Aggies Jimbo Fisher Continues His Crusade Against Alabama Coach Nick Saban

By Matt GalatzanMay 23, 2022
032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB
News

Aggies Women’s Golf Makes History at NCAA's

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
fisher kiffin saban
Football

Aggies Coach Shows Twice in New Greatest College Rivalries

By Timm HammMay 23, 2022
NFL
Baseball

Four Aggies Earn All-SEC Baseball Honors

By Cole ThompsonMay 23, 2022
0149677-twoh-1280x720
Football

Class of 2023 DL Anthony James Withdraws Commitment from Aggies

By AllAggies StaffMay 23, 2022
456896
News

Texas A&M Moves On From Longtime Softball Coach

By Cole ThompsonMay 23, 2022