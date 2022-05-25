Aggies Women's Golf Run Ends in Semi-Finals

Texas A&M’s women’s golf teams reached the semifinals of match play at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Championships before falling to Oregon, 4 to 1, on Tuesday evening.

The Aggies were making their first trip to the match-play portion of the event.

Adela Cernousek was the only Aggie to win her match against the Ducks, as she defeated Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, 2&1.

The Ducks rolled in the other four matches. Ching-Tzu Chen defeated the Aggies’ Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, 2&1, and Briana Chacon defeated Hailee Cooper by the same score. Jennie Park also lost her match to Tze-Han Lin, 2&1. Hsikn-Yu Lu defeated Zoe Slaughter, 3&2, to finish off the Aggies.

Oregon will now face Stanford in the championship match on Wednesday.

The Aggies started Tuesday with a 3 to 2 win over Florida State. Cernousek was the only Aggie to win her morning and afternoon match, but she needed 19 holes to beat Beatrice Wallin.

Garcia-Poggio defeated Alice Hodge, 2&1, and Slaughter defeated Amelia Williamson, 2 up, to help the Aggies clinch the match.

Cooper fell to Elle Johnson, 3&2, while Park fell to Charlotte Heath, 2&1.

The Aggies had already made history after Monday’s fourth round, as the Aggies had never advanced to the match-play portion before. The Aggies finished in third place in stroke play, behind Stanford and Oregon. That helped the Aggies gain the No. 3 seed in match play.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Oregon beat San Jose State, 4 to 1; Stanford defeated Georgia, 3 to 2; and UCLA defeated Auburn, 3 to 2.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.