Texas A&M Women Near Top of NCAA Women’s Golf

Texas A&M Women Near Top at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Aggies are out to position themselves to be able to advance past the 54-hole cut, which will be on Sunday in Arizona

The Texas A&M Aggies women’s golf team got off to a great start at NCAA Women’s Championships as the Aggies finished in second place as a team after the first round on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies are making their first appearance at the NCAA Championships since 2015.

Zoe Slaughter at one point led the individual portion of the tournament and is in good position to be in the hunt for the individual medal after shooting a 3-under-par 69.

FQMEWlgXwAceljP

Texas A&M Women's Golf

_big_20220415_WG_SEC_Round_3_KL_0002

Texas A&M Women's Golf

032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Slaughter led the Aggies to a team score of 4-over-par 292, as they were one of the earliest finishers at the top of the leaderboard.

Stanford ended up with the overall lead, as it shot a 1-over-par 289.

Stanford’s Rose Zhang is the only player ahead of Slaughter at 4-under-par 68.

The Aggies, ranked No. 19 in the country by Golfstat.com, are trying to make the 54-hole cut on Sunday. The Top 15 teams, along with the top nine individuals that aren’t on a Top 15 team, then advance to the final round on Monday.

Slaughter continued her hot play on Friday. She shot a 7-under 65 in the final round of regionals last week to help propel the Aggies to the national tournament.

KL2_5904
Play
News

Jennie Park shot a 73 for the Aggies, followed by Adela Cernousek’s 74. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot a 76 while Hailee Cooper shot an 82. The best four scores each day are taken for the team event.

KL2_5904

Texas A&M Women's Golf

KL2_7465-678x381

Texas A&M Women's Golf

FQLzj5MWUAMNzYO

Texas A&M Women's Golf

If the Aggies make the cut on Sunday, they will play a final 18 holes of stroke play and the top eight teams advance to match play. The 72-hole champion will also be crowned that day.

The team national champion is crowned through match-play format with teams seeded 1-8 based on stroke play results. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

