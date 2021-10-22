Garrett to NFL Officials: ‘Get Some New Glasses’

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is off to another great season with the Cleveland Browns. He leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks after adding 1 1/2 sacks against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

But the former Aggie can’t help feeling that he’s fighting more than just offensive linemen. They’re hard enough to deal with.

He voiced his displeasure with how his game is being officiated late Thursday night, specifically how he’s getting held by offensive linemen.

His choice words?

“Get some new glasses,” he told reporters after the game.

Garrett also told reporters he believes he’s getting the “Shaq treatment.”

For the uniformed, the “Shaq treatment” is a reference to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who at the time was one of the NBA’s most physical players. Many contended that because of O’Neal’s bulk that fouls that would have been called for other players weren’t called for O’Neal.

Garrett is certainly one of the game’s top pass rushers. He’s put together 58 sacks for his career. He’s managed at least a half-sack in all but one game so far this season, with a season-high of 4 1/2 sacks against Chicago on Sept. 26.

And, if we’re being honest, there’s at least one time on Thursday night when Garrett had a legit beef. Jonathan Peterlin of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland pointed it out.

That’s a textbook hold, whether it’s high school, college, or the NFL.

For now, the fifth-year pro is nearly unstoppable, which is probably why many left tackles are holding him these days. He’s already closing in on his career-high of 13 1/2 sacks in 2018, and he’s only seven games into the season.

