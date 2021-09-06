Can Texas A&M's Caleb Chapman Become A Breakout Star?

COLLEGE STATION -- A big question entering the Haynes King era wasn't about his mechanics, but rather if his arm strength would live up to his five-star hype.

He answered in Texas A&M's 41-10 win over Kent State.

King, making his first start for A&M Saturday, finally let one rip in the third quarter. The ball left his hand in a beautiful spiral, heading on a collision course his intended target.

That was receiver Caleb Chapman. who caught the ball in stride after winning a one-on-one battle against the cornerback. The 53-yard gain left the Aggies right deep in Golden Flashes territory.

Chapman was back, and the Aggies' vertical threat looked stronger than before.

"Getting him back was a big plus for us for sure," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Saturday.

Chapman's role was expected to expand last season. Through the first three games, he led the Aggies with 14 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns. In the breakthrough win over Florida, he was the X-factor.

Chapman's speed allowed him to win beat Florida's Marco Wilson on a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 38-all. Kyle Field exploded, and the Aggies had the momentum.

But something was wrong. Chapman stood up before being forced to sit down by the referees. The training staff came out. It would be Chapman's last play of his 2020 season.

A torn ACL ended his hot start. It was also his second season-ending injury for the Friendswood native since arriving at Texas A&M.

It was back to the drawing board for Fisher.

"I said when he was a freshman we were getting ready to play him a bunch," Fisher said. "He and scout team guy got tangled up on a route and it happened to him. It happened to him after a big touchdown catch. He's had some bad luck."

Luck can change in an instant. A full offseason to recover and more reps at practice in a non-contact jersey had him prepared for his long awaited return.

Chapman had four catches in the opener, and his 91 yards were the second most on the team. That impact shows what A&M's offense could be.

"Chap has been working really, really hard to come back," running back Devon Achane said. "You know like, when I see him running those post routes, I was thinking for the Florida game, like that's Chap. That's what he does."

The vertical threat was missing for A&M last season. The Aggies averaged just 7.6 yards per throw, eighth among SEC teams.

Imagine what those numbers could have been with Chapman taking the tops off secondaries?

Fisher remained conservative with his play-calling on Saturday. King is still coming into his own, so no need to ask him to do too much. Maybe Fisher opens things up with more downfield throws Saturday against Colorado.

Chapman knows where he fits in the offensive equation — downfield and deep with one eye on the end zone.

"It's very exciting to have him to be back," Achane said. "I would love to see him have a strong and healthy season."

Saturday's nonconference game against the Pac-12 Buffaloes in Denver is set for 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field.

