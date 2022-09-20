Watch: Christian Kirk Scores 2 TDs for Jaguars

The change of scenery is agreeing with new Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk.

One week after the former Texas A&M wide receiver cleared more than 100 receiving yards in his Jaguars debut, he caught two touchdown passes as the Jaguars not only upset Indianapolis but shut out the Colts, 24-0.

The Jaguars are now 1-1 on the season. Kirk has emerged as one of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s top targets.

Kirk’s first score was the Jaguars’ first score of the game, as he caught a pass over the middle and fought off a couple of defenders to get into the end zone.

The second was much different and it came on a fourth-and-goal call deep in Colts territory. Lawrence rolled to his right, with Kirk directly in front of him and waited until the last second to dump off a pass to Kirk for the receiver’s second score of the game.

Kirk finished with six receptions for 78 yards and two scores. He now has 12 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the season.

In the season opener, Kirk caught six passes for 117 yards. Kirk was the third Jaguar to do that in his debut.

Kirk played his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. There, he caught passes for the past few seasons from Kyler Murray, who starred at Oklahoma but started his career at Texas A&M.

In four seasons with the Cardinals, Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a career-high 68 receptions in 2019 and a career-high six touchdown receptions in 2020.

He was as valuable to Arizona in the return game. He was a punt returner all four seasons for the Cardinals.

Arizona took Kirk in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kirk was a productive three-year contributor at Texas A&M who had 234 receptions, 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons. He was a two-time All-SEC selection in 2016 and 2017, and also earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2015.

The Jaguars take on the Colts next Sunday.

