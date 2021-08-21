August 21, 2021
Former Aggie Robert Williams Receives Major Payday

Former Texas big man Robert Williams was the latest Aggie to get a major payday in the NBA
Author:

Former Aggies in the NBA have had a successful stretch to say the least over the last few months, with Khris Middleton winning an NBA championship, and Alex Caruso getting a major pay day with the Lakers. 

On Friday, Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams became the latest Texas A&M alum to hit the big time after signing a 4-year $54-million contract that will keep him in Bean Town until 2026.

Before the deal goes into effect, he will play out the remainder of his rookie deal, earning just over $3.6 million in the upcoming season. 

Williams, who has only started 16 games for the Celtics throughout his three-year career, has emerged as a critical part of the rotation, averaging eight points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game in his 52 appearances (13 starts) last season. 

Williams also hit 72.1-percent from the field in the 2020-21 season and averaged a career-best 1.8 assists per game.

The new deal, which puts Williams in the top half of centers in the NBA in terms of salary, will earn the 23-year-old $12.1 million in 2022-23, $13 million in 2023-24, $13.9 million in 2024-25, and $14.9 million in 2025-26. 

Williams will then become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 free agency period. 

Despite the big-money deal, Williams will still have to fight to make an impact in the Celtics rotation, after GM Brad Stevens traded Kemba Walker for center Al Horford, and signed rotational big Enes Kanter this offseason.

