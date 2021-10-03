Mississippi State Downs No. 15 Texas A&M 26-22; Game Log

This Week 5 matchup involves two SEC teams reeling psychologically right now.

Both the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies enter their Week 5 contest at Kyle Field on Saturday stinging a little bit.

Mississippi State has lost its last two games by a combined four points and was in a position to win both. A&M had their 11-game winning streak snapped last week against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic neutral-site game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Aggies find themselves outside the AP Top 10 looking in right now and need to reassert themselves as top contenders in the SEC.

Can the Aggies defense slow down the Mike Leach Air Raid offense enough to help the struggling A&M offense keep up? F

Follow along below for our live game blog beginning at 6 p.m. CT:

FIRST QUARTER:

The Aggies get the ball first and after a loss of two yards on a Spiller run, Calzada throws his first interception of the game, picked off by Fred Peters at the A&M 25.

MISSISSIPPI STATE FIELD GOAL: A&M's defense holds after the Mississippi State interception and forces a Nolan McCord 24-yard field goal.

The Aggies start their second drive at the 35 after the Bulldogs kickoff went out of bounds.

Isaiah Spiller is already volunteering to carry the offense today, leading by example with a 44-yard run to the Mississippi State 12.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! Zach Calzada passes complete to Jalen Wydermyer for 11 yards for a touchdown. Wydermyer only had one catch against Arkansas. The drive took 5 plays, covered 65 yards, and took 2:23 off the clock.

Mississippi State starts at their own 25 after the touchback.

MISSISSIPPI STATE TOUCHDOWN: Will Rogers passes complete to Jaden Walley for 1 yard for a touchdown, completing a 12 play, 75-yard drive that took 6:28 off the clock. The drive was assisted by a facemask call on the goalline that extended the drive. 10-7 Bulldogs with 2:58 left in the first quarter.

Aggies start their next drive from the 32 after a 29-yard kick return for Devon Achane. Achane continues to be featured on the drive with runs of 10 and 18 yards.

End of the first, with State leading 10-7.

SECOND QUARTER

A&M starts the second quarter with a sack-fumble-recovery by Calzada on third down.

FIELD GOAL AGGIES! Seth Small's 40-yard field goal is good, capping off an eight-play drive covering 44 yards and taking 3:42 off the clock. With 14:16 to play in the half, it's 10-10.

State takes over from their own 25 and the drive stalls at the Aggies 28 with a missed Nolan McCord 46 yard field goal. A&M takes over.

The Aggies offense answers a defensive stand with an embarrassing three and out.

Mississippi State takes over at their own 15 and marches 23 yards on five plays to punt to Ainias Smith. Smith returns the ball 29 yards before a holding call places the ball at the A&M 24.

Big play by Zach Calzada as he passes complete to Jalen Preston for 38 yards to the State 27 for a first down.

The Aggie drive stalls at the 10-yard line with a 3rd down sack of Calzada back to the 20.

FIELD GOAL AGGIES! Seth Small's 37-yard field goal is good, ending a 10 play, 56-yard drive that took 5:38 off the clock. It's 13-10 A&M with 2:47 left in the half.

Bulldogs begin their drive at the 25 and march methodically down the field with their 2-minute 'Air Raid' offense and are in the red zone in just four plays.

MISSISSIPPI STATE TOUCHDOWN: Will Rogers passes complete to Makai Polk for a 15-yard touchdown, five plays, 75 yards, 1:31 off the clock. 17-13 Bulldogs with 1:16 left in the half.

The Aggies take over at their own 25, and after a series of comedic errors by the offense, they'll punt the ball away with 0:30 left in the half.

After a Michael Clemons sack of Will Rogers, the half ends.

End of the half: Mississippi State 17, Texas A&M 13.

THIRD QUARTER

State starts the half with the ball at their own 25 after the touchback and goes six plays and 35 yards before the drive stalls forcing a punt to the A&M six yard line.

A&M answers the Bulldogs three-and-out with their own after a terrible pass by Calzada misses Wydermyer deep. The Aggies must punt.

MISSISSIPPI STATE TOUCHDOWN: Will Rogers passes complete to Makai Polk for a 20 yard touchdown. 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:18 off the clock. Rogers dinks and dunks the State offense all the way down the field once again.

A&M tries to get back in this game starting from their own 25.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! Zach Calzada runs for 25 yards for a touchdown, 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:36 off the clock. The two-point conversion is no good. It's 24-19 Mississippi State with 1:18 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs start their drive from the 25 after the touchback.

End of the third quarter, mid-drive for Mississippi State.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Bulldogs continue their drive at their own 41 and have moved very meticulously down the field with Rogers picking apart the A&M secondary. Consecutive sacks by Leal and Johnson halt the drive and force a third and 21, and a number of State penalties cause fourth down from the A&M 37 and a 49-yard field goal attempt that's no good.

The Bulldogs drive goes 15 plays, 43 yards, and took 8:07 off the clock, and results in no points. Aggies ball from their own 31.

A&M's first play of the drive results in Achane for 40 yards but the play stalls at the State 22 but the field goal attempt is from the 27 after a false start.

FIELD GOAL AGGIES! Seth Small 44 yard field goal is good. Seven plays, 42 yards, 2:32 off the clock. It's 24-22 Mississippi State with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs start their drive at their own 25 after the touchback, but it stalls after some great defensive plays by Leon Smith, Jr and Tyreek Chappell. The punt is to the A&M 12.

MISSISSIPPI STATE SAFETY: Zach Calzada is sacked by Nathan Pickering for a loss of 10 yards for a safety. A&M attempts an onside kick but State recovers.

With the short field from the A&M 33 after the onside kick, Mississippi State seems content to run out the clock. It's 26-22 Bulldogs with 1:18 remaining.

FINAL: Mississippi State Bulldogs 26, Texas A&M Aggies 22.