Mississippi State, Ex-Texas Tech Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61

The college football world is in mourning after former Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was pronounced dead on Monday, the school announced.

He was 61 years old.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," Leach's family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday with a 'personal health issue'.

According to reports from the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack and may have suffered seizures and brain damage.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach," Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett said. "College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike's energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades.

This news comes two weeks after the Bulldogs' upset win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the annual Egg Bowl, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is known to tweet support of Leach, often referring to him as "the Pirate."

"Mike was an innovator, pioneer and visionary. He was a college football icon, a coaching legend but an even better person," said Brett. "We are all better for having known . The thoughts and prayers of Mississippi State University and the entire Bulldog family are with his wife Sharon, his children and the entire Leach family."



Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense.

He was also the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech Football.

