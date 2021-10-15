Missouri Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M in Week 7

Following their major upset of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers for their first true SEC road trip of the season.

Like its offense, Missouri's defense was middle of the road at best last season, finishing 85th in the nation in scoring defense (32.3 ppg), and 66th in total defense (408 ypg).

Unfortunately for the Tigers, things have been much worse in 2021, with the Tigers ranking 122nd in the country in scoring defense, giving up 37.5 ypg, as well as 129th in total defense, and 130th in the country in rush defense.

There are 130 teams at the FBS level.

Now, onto the Tigers

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

The best returning pass rusher for the Tigers in 2021, Trajan Jeffcoat had a team-high six sacks in 2020, to go along with six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries.

Jeffcoat's production hasn't quite been there so far for Missouri in 2021, but he is still the leader of an experienced defensive line that should be the strength of the Tigers defense.

LB Devin Nicholson

Replacing Nick Bolton will not be an easy task, but if anyone is going to do it for the Tigers, it will be Devin Nicholson, who finished last season with 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception.

This season, Nicholson is third on the team in tackles with 36 total tackles, to go along with four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

LB Blaze Alldredge

Looking to fill a void at linebacker, Blaze Alldredge's arrival via the transfer portal from Rice couldn't have come at a better time for the Tigers.

In his first year in Columbia, he hasn't disappointed, leading the team with 45 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks (also a team-highs)

S Martez Manuel

The second-leading tackler returning to the roster in 2021 Martez Manuel showed flashes of greatness in 2020. In 10 Games, Manuel finished with 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five passes broken up.

This season, he is second on the team with 39 total tackles, and also has four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries.

