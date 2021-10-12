Missouri Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M in Week 7

The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, in what will be their first true SEC road trip of the season.

The Tigers boast a dangerous offensive attack in 2021, primarily led by quarterback Connor Brazelak and the passing game, which sits as the No. 21 pass offense in the country.

The Tigers also rank No. 18 in scoring offense, averaging 37.8 points per game, as well as the No. 23 total offense in the nation.

Now, onto the Tigers

USA Today Sports

QB Connor Bazelak

Entering his second year in the system, returning starter Connor Bazelak seems poised for a breakout year in Eli Drinkwitz's offense. In a shortened season, Bazelak threw for 2,366 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions.

This season he has been even better, completing 154 of 230 passes for 1682 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games.

USA Today Sports

RB Tyler Badie

A true game-breaker, Tyler Badie is a do it all player out of the backfield. Last season, Badie ran 48 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns, while also hauling in 28 passes for 333 yards and two more scores.

In 2021, Badie has been the most explosive player on the offense, rushing for 675 yards on just 104 carries, and scoring eight touchdowns, while hauling in 25 catches for 212 yards and four more scores.

USA Today Sports

WR KeKe Chism

The Tigers' top returning pass catcher, Keke Chism had 35 receptions for 458 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Chism already has a rapport with Bazelak, which should only improve in 2021.

Chism has caught 25 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown this season.

WR Tauski Dove

In terms of receiving yards, Tauski Dove is second only to Chism, hauling in 17 grabs for 264 yards and averaging 15.53 yards per catch. He is one of seven players with at least 10 receptions on the year, and one of nine with at least 100 yards receiving.

