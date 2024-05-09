One Lingering Question Texas A&M Aggies Face After Spring Football
The Texas A&M Aggies 2024 plan is beginning to take shape, with the new-look roster and coaching staff in tow.
And with new head coach Mike Elko taking the team through its first a full spring camp, the Aggies new culture and identity is beginning to form as well.
That said, according to ESPN, there is still one big question facing the Aggies heading into the season opener against Notre Dame on August 31 at Kyle Field -- How is quarterback Conner Weigman going to adjust to the new offense run by Collin Klein?
"With a new coach in Mike Elko and a new offensive coordinator in Collin Klein, there is new opportunity for a quarterbacks room that has already earned some confidence," ESPN writes. "Weigman started eight games in the past two seasons and had moments where he looked like a star in the making (five TDs in last year's season opener, 336 yards passing vs. Miami)... Weigman (foot) was still limited this spring, going just 5-of-14 in the spring game, but Elko was all positive about Weigman's trajectory and the work he put in this spring to learn the offense despite not being 100%"
Despite heading into his third season with the program, Weigman has played in just eight games, starting the last four games of his freshman campaign, and the first four of his second season.
However, Weigman went down with a serious ankle injury in Week 4 against Auburn, and was still in the process of recovering all the way through spring, limiting his reps on the field, and his ability to adjust to the new offense.
That said, by all accounts, Weigman seems to be getting along just fine in his consumption of the playbook, and his injury recovery is still on track.
And according to Elko, he will be in great shape by the time the Aggies take the field for the season opener in three months.
“Conner will be fine,” Elko said last month. “To his credit, he understood the value of getting out on that field and taking reps. He was able to get a lot of good quality work in. He'll get a lot better by the time we show up for Notre Dame."