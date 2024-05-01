Mike Elko Has Good News on Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman
The Texas A&M Aggies are going to go as far in 2024 as their starting quarterback Conner Weigman can take them.
Weigman has shown flashes of greatness during his brief time in College Station, but has also been hampered throughout his tenure, including a serious ankle he suffered in Week 4 vs. Auburn that kept him out for the remainder of the season.
The injury was so serious in fact, that he was still feeling the affects and in the process of recovery during spring football camp.
Fortunately, according to Aggies head coach Mike Elko, Weigman is progressing well, and should be 100 percent healthy by the time the Aggies take the field for the season opener against Notre Dame on August 31.
“Conner will be fine,” Elko said. “He had a really, really bad break in that ankle. It was not ready to go this spring. That’s OK. Our record in the spring doesn’t actually count. To his credit, he understood the value of getting out on that field and taking reps. He was able to get a lot of good quality work in. He'll get a lot better by the time we show up for Notre Dame."
Weigman, of course, is still a bit of an unknown in terms of a starting SEC quarterback.
In his two seasons in Aggieland, Weigman has played in just nine games and made eight starts, with going 5-3 as a starter and 5-4 overall. At times, he shined under center, completing 155 of 251 passes (61.8 percent) for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions over that time.
He even set an A&M true freshman passing record vs. Ole Miss in 2022, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Flash forward to 2023, and he looked to have made a massive leap, averaging over 300 yards, and 2.6 touchdowns per game over his first three starts before the injury.
Whether or not he can replicate that success, or how he will adjust in the new offense under Collin Klein remains to be seen.
But if Weigman can be what Elko believes he can be in 2024, there will be plenty to be excited about in Aggieland going forward.