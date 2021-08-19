PFF Has High Praise For Aggies In Preseason Top 25 Poll

PFF believes in Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies heading into the 2021 season

The Texas A&M Aggies have high expectations heading into the 2021 college football season. Specifically, in the pre-season top-25 polls.

Some 'experts' such as Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde have the Aggies ranked No. 10 in the country, while the AP and USA Today coaches polls both have the Aggies ranked at No. 6.

One thing most can agree on, however, is that the Aggies are a top-10 program.

LISTEN: Ranking The Aggies’ 2021 Opponents By ‘Toughness’

Alongside the rest of the major outlets, Pro Football Focus was the latest to take a stab at their preseason top-25 this week.

Like the majority of the country, PFF is also bullish on the Aggies' chances next season, ranking Jimbo Fisher's team No. 8 overall in the preseason polls -- two spots ahead of the LSU Tigers, and three spots behind the Georgia Bulldogs.

Here is what PFF had to say about the Aggies:

Texas A&M fell just short of the College Football Playoff in 2020 but still cracked a top-five spot in the AP poll for the first time since the Johnny Manziel era. Taking quarterback out of the conversation, the Aggies have the roster to get back to the CFP conversation in 2021. They return tight end Jalen Wydermyer and wide receiver Ainias Smith, who ranked second and 10th at their respective positions in the SEC in 2020. Their defense last season ranked third in the conference in EPA per play allowed, behind only Alabama and Georgia, and they return their seven most valuable players from that unit in terms of PFF Wins Above Average (WAA). Still, quarterback is the most important and valuable position on the field, and Texas A&M has a lot of uncertainty at the position right now. They’ll be riding with either Haynes King (a 2020 four-star recruit) or Zach Calzada (a 2019 three-star recruit) as their starter this fall in Jimbo Fisher’s difficult-to-master offense. Together, the two signal-callers have attempted a grand total of 28 pass attempts at the college level.

You can view PFF's full top-25 below:

1. Oklahoma

2. Alabama

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. North Carolina

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Miami

10. LSU

11. Notre Dame

12. Indiana

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Texas

17. Iowa State

18. Ole Miss

19. Washington

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Oregon

22. Iowa

23. UCF

24. Nevada

25. NC State

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here