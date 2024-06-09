'Pushing For No. 1!' Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi Recaps 'Amazing' Texas A&M Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies are aiming to re-tool and improve their offensive line via the 2025 recruiting class, and they are off to a great start, already sitting five commits across the front, including two four-star talents.
However, despite the already impressive haul, they still have their sights on one major prize - five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, who recently took an official visit to College Station over the weekend.
And based on what Fasusi told On3's Chad Simmons in a recent recap of his trip to Aggieland, that visit could not have gone any better for the Maroon and White.
“Texas A&M is pushing for that No. 1 spot on my list,” Fasusi told Simmons. “Their message to me is that A&M is the best choice for me and they aren’t backing down from that... I like everything they have to offer. It is great with football and academics. Everything we saw was great. This visit was amazing.”
Fasusi, who currently ranks as the No. 12 player in the nation, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking, also has official visits coming up with Oklahoma on June 14, and Texas on June 21.
“Coach Elko is a great coach, but an even greater person,” Fasusi said in the interview. “He is about nothing but facts. Coach Elko tells me and my family what we need to hear, not what we want to hear. He is just a great guy that I believe in and I am down with the Elko era at A&M. I believe he is going to do great things.”
As it stands, the No. 1 threat to the Aggies for Fasusi is their arch-rival Texas Longhorns, who are currently logged as a 63.4 percent favorite to land the five-star stud, while the Aggies hold a 28.4 percent chance.
That said, it appears that the gap is beginning to narrow, and Elko has the Aggies in a good position to land one of the best pass protectors in the class.