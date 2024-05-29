All Aggies

'They've Moved Up A Lot!' 5-Star Tackle Michael Fasusi Dishes on Texas A&M Interest

Five-Star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is extremely impressed by what Texas A&M has to offer

Matt Galatzan

The Texas A&M Aggies are in serious pursuit of five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.

In fact, according to Fasusi, that interest is not only mutual, but the Aggies have made a serious move up his board, and in are in a great position to land him with a June 6 official visit on the horizon.

And during a recent interview with On3's Chad Simmons at the On3 Elite Series in Nashville, Fasusi opened up about exactly why the Aggies are among his finalists.

“They moved up a lot. They really went from me kind of pushing them to the side with the old coaching staff," Fasusi told On3. "Coach (Mike) Elko bringing his new coaching staff, they really stepped up a lot. They’re up there."

Fasusi, who currently ranks as the Nol. 12 player in the nation, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking, also has official visits coming up with Oklahoma on June 14, and Texas on June 21.

However, his relationship with Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing could very well be enough to set the Aggies apart.

“I just believe in what Coach Elko brings to the table. Him being a down-to-earth guy, a great guy, probably one of the best head coaches I’ve ever talked to," Fasusi told On3. "Coach (Adam Cushing) comes in there too, he’s really passionate about the sport. Whatever he has to do he’s going to make sure he does it for you, just because he wants to see you succeed.”

As it stands, the No. 1 threat to the Aggies for Fasusi is their arch-rival Texas Longhorns, who are currently logged as an 86.5 percent favorite to land the five-star stud.

That said, if Elko can continue to make an impression on Fasusi during the official visit, the Aggies will have a chance to be right there at the finish line.

