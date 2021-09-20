SEC Power Rankings: How Does The League Stack Up?

Stacking up the conference after three weeks of play

After further review, the SEC Power Ranking are reverting to current SEC teams. As much fun as it was to include Oklahoma and Texas in the first couple of editions, let’s face it, neither program is SEC ready yet.

Last weekend featured ranked huge affairs in Gainesville and State College. Also, 13 of the league's 14 teams own winning records. Alabama and Georgia remain the top two ranked teams in the land, and these rankings agree.

So, we give you the rankings 1-14 from here on out. Enjoy and share with your friends.

1. Alabama (3-0): Forget the point spread, surviving the Swamp is big for Bryce Young’s growth.

2. Georgia (3-0): JT Daniels and the Bulldogs had no issues with South Carolina in a rout.

3. Texas A&M (3-0): The Aggies’ 17 points allowed are the lowest in the league. The 85 points scored are the third lowest.

4. Florida (2-1): With no apologies to Clemson or Ohio State, the Gators are the best one-loss in the land after taking Bama to the brink.

5. Arkansas (3-0): Is the stage set for the Hogs to snap a 9-game skid against A&M?

6. Ole Miss (3-0): Matt Corral accounted for 7 TDs through the first two games. Well, he matched that against Tulane.

7. Auburn (2-1): Box Nix and the Tigers had their chances late in a tough setback at Penn State.

8. LSU (2-1): Max Johnson deals 5 touchdowns passes in crushing Central Michigan.

9. Kentucky (3-0): If it wasn’t for a rally, the Wildcats would’ve fallen to Chattanooga. Not good.

10. Missouri (2-1): Conner Bazelak’s day ends early after throwing for 346 yards and 3 TDs against Southeast Missouri State.

11. Tennessee (2-1): Can’t tell much from 56-0 blowout of Tennessee Tech.

12. Mississippi State (2-1): Referee screwups on Memphis’ 94-yard TD punt return don’t help now.

13. South Carolina (2-1): The Gamecocks were the first team this season to score an offensive TD against Georgia.

14. Vanderbilt (1-2): The Commodores have lost eight in a row at home.

