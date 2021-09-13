How Does the SEC Stack Up After Week 2?

Ranking the nation's most powerful conference from 1-16.

The Power Ranking shake up a bit after Week 2, as can be expected. The top five held firm, but plenty of movement from there, highlighted by the Arkansas Razorbacks humiliating their future conference mates.

Remember, we’re including SEC transfers Oklahoma and Texas in our rankings for the season.

1. Alabama (2-0): Of course Nick Saban is going to be upset. That’s what he does.

2. Georgia (2-0): No post-Clemson letdown in UAB blowout.

3. Texas A&M (2-0): Shaky start but fantastic finish for backup QB Zach Calzada.

4. Florida (2-0): Looks like there may be a quarterback controversy in Gainesville.

5. Oklahoma (2-0): The Sooners are piling up points – 116 so far.

6. Arkansas (2-0): Hogs faithful were treated to beefy treat … and are hungry for more.

7. Ole Miss (2-0): Matt Corral has thrown for 6 TDs, including 5 on Saturday.

8. Auburn (2-0): The Tigers have hung 60 twice. Yeah, we know it’s been Akron and Alabama State.

9. Kentucky (2-0): Chris Rodriguez Jr. rambles for 206 yards and scored 4 TDs to beat Mizzou.

10. LSU (1-1): Got a win on board with McNeese State, but offense still sputtering.

11. Mississippi State (2-0): Maybe don’t kick to Lideatrick Griffin.

12. Texas (1-1): Welcome to the SEC, kinda. The Horns still have a long way to go.

11. Missouri (1-1): Admirable effort in Lexington rallying to tie in the fourth before falling.

14. Tennessee (1-1): Opportunity to make a statement against Pitt fell flat, and QB Joe Milton was hurt.

15. South Carolina (2-0): Needed to rally from 14 points down to beat East Carolina.

16. Vanderbilt (1-1): Alabama grad transfer kicker drills game-winning FG to snap 11-game skid.