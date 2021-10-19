Who Are The Gamecocks Offensive Players To Watch vs Texas A&M?

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) welcome their SEC cross-division rival South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) to Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 23.

A coaching change was necessary after one of the worst seasons in South Carolina Gamecocks program history, as Shane Beamer replaces Will Muschamp. Beamer has added energy and passion to this team already.

But with only six starters returning on the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks are in the equivalent of an 'NFL rebuilding season,' and growing pains are to be expected.

Overall, South Carolina's offense was poor last season, ranking 98th in scoring offense, 96th in total offense, 104th in passing offense, and 60th in rushing offense, and that hasn't gotten any better in 2021.

The Gamecocks rank 13th in the SEC this season through seven games in yards per game (348.7), 9th in the league in passing yards per game (224.3), 11th in the SEC in rushing yards per game (124.3), and 13th in total yards per game with 21.9.

The Aggies and Gamecocks will be battling it out for the annual (but forgotten) Bonham Trophy.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

QB Zeb Noland

Former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland will start against the Aggies on Saturday due to an injury to starter Luke Doty. Noland was on the field for the Gamecocks' final possession against Vanderbilt last week and led the offense on a game-winning 75-yard scoring drive.

RB Kevin Harris

Last season, Harris took over for an injured MarShawn Lloyd and posted the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history. But with an "iffy at best" offensive line upfront, 2021 is a year of struggles. Harris has rushed the ball 68 times for just 247 yards (3.6 yards per carry average) and two touchdowns.

TE Nick Muse

Muse is the Gamecock's second-leading pass-catcher from last season, as Shi Smith, the leader, has moved on to the NFL, and he's looking to add to his totals from 2020. And with wide receivers that have yet to distinguish themselves, Muse was looking for a big season. But with the offensive struggles the team is experiencing, Muse's numbers are also suffering. Muse has 12 catches on the season for 133 yards (11.1 yards per catch average), and two touchdowns.

WR Josh Vann

Vann is a senior from Tucker, Georgia, and is the team's leading receiver this season. In seven games, Vann has caught 22 passes for 399 yards (18.1 yards per catch average), and two touchdowns.

